Enhance Your Professional Growth with AI Career Builder

I find this free career builder awesome. It does a lot of things, makes a good match for a job, finds skills and knowledge missing according to my background and desired position. It gives you full access to all career services like resume generation, personalized cover letter writing based on your profile information and it connects potential candidates to the best job offer. I`ve been working as Sales Manager for 2 years, and honestly, I never paid attention to my resume and how to grow my career. However, when I started looking for a new opportunity I found this Career Builder. I went through the whole process of job application from resume to job search, interview help and career development plan. Now I know what I need to study to grow my career, how to achieve goals and, if needed, how to edit a resume once again to pass ATS.

Mathew Vallo Sales Manager