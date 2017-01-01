Check us @ProductHunt and get a Cover Letter Generation for FREE
 Check

Enhance Your Professional Growth with AI Career Builder

Empower the employment process with Artificial Intelligence. Let algorithms run career counselling, investigate your professional interests, instantly create a resume and provide a perfect job match

Boost My Career
AI Resume Generator
AI Resume Generator
Smart resume review
Smart resume review
Cover Letter Generator
Cover Letter Generator
Top jobs
TOP Jobs
Start now for Free

How AI Online Resume Builder Works?

  1. Enter your prefered job title
  2. Take a brief 5 min questionnaire to describe your experience
  3. Identify strengths and skills that suit you best by using smart data sourcing and natural language
  4. Let Skillroads’ AI Robo write your professional resume!

How Smart Resume Check Works?

  1. Just upload your resume
  2. Let technology analyze, score, search for keywords, scan resume sections and outlines
  3. Unlock access to career services and check chances to get a job
  4. Check if your resume needs to be fixed and move ahead

How AI Cover Letter Builder Works?

  1. Enter your resume details
  2. Let AI Robo analyze your resume and select proper key competences to be highlighted
  3. Wait a while till AI Robo creates your Cover Letter
  4. Enjoy a Cover letter as an alternative to express employment professionals

How Fortune 500 job opportunity Works?

  1. Explore job opening from Fortune 500 companies
  2. Get accurate results and let us show positions that match your skills, experience and education
  3. Go through job application process smoothly
  4. Enhance your experience and go for further career development
Want it all Now
I find this free career builder awesome. It does a lot of things, makes a good match for a job, finds skills and knowledge missing according to my background and desired position. It gives you full access to all career services like resume generation, personalized cover letter writing based on your profile information and it connects potential candidates to the best job offer. I`ve been working as Sales Manager for 2 years, and honestly, I never paid attention to my resume and how to grow my career. However, when I started looking for a new opportunity I found this Career Builder. I went through the whole process of job application from resume to job search, interview help and career development plan. Now I know what I need to study to grow my career, how to achieve goals and, if needed, how to edit a resume once again to pass ATS.
Emma
Mathew Vallo Sales Manager
Once, I had to update my resume as soon as possible, since I was offered an outstanding high-paid job. That’s crazy, the last time I made a resume was 8 years ago. I needed to polish my resume, highlight specific skills that were required most, and to check if the whole paper was mistakes-free and organized properly for an executive position. I had only 12 hours to send my application and a career advisor couldn’t review a resume on time. So the moment I came across Smart Resume Review I felt blessed. I got fast feedback about my resume and AI created a cover letter for me. I just had to edit my resume a little and make a cover letter be addressed to a certain HR department. Well, now I must say, my new position is definitely worth that efforts!
Emma
Francisco Jackson Construction Engineer
As a fresh grad I was about to enter a job market . Obviously, I lost my bearings. I had poor idea of what needs to be done, how to conduct my resume with basically no practical experience in a desired work-field, how to get a job and craved profound career guidance. Moreover, I also needed some help in finding a job that could suit my skills and would be challenging enough for a junior job-seeker. Skillroads career advisor is a good kick-start of my career. I found here all necessary info including articles, guides, resume samples, interview help and a list of job openings that suited my knowledge most. Resume conducted by AI builder also worked well and it landed me a job in two-weeks period.
Emma
Olia Jacky Roady Nurse Assistant
Get Access to More Services
Free Resume Checker

Free Resume Checker

Our experts make sure it's striking and error-free and let get a job you want

Linkedin profile editing

Linkedin Profile Editing

Get recruited and become connected with the opportunities inside

Resume Writing

Resume Writing Services

Only US-based accredited writers from our best CV writing service can make it catchy

Resume Samples

Resume Samples

Make sure hiring managers see the best version of you

CV Writing

Online Resume Builder

Turn your resume into a powerful marketing tool and impress employers

Career Tips

Career Tips

Craft a compelling career story that helps you get the job

Fortune 500 job offers

Fortune 500 Job Offers

Explore job openings from 500 Fortune companies

Cover letter writing

Cover Letter Builder

Get your Cover Letter and have more chances to win the interview

Emma
Hi there, I am looking for an employment opportunity with your AI Career Service. Is there anything u can help me with?
AI Robo
Sure, you can try AI Resume builder or use our career services that will help you to climb to the top heights of a career ladder.
Emma
Wow, sounds interesting, what do I have to do then? Tell me a bit more about it.
AI Robo
My pleasure, so you can get personalized job offers matched with your skills and get interview help based on a personal development plan or check more.
Emma
Sounds exactly what I`m looking for, thanks a lot! Could you tell me more about this opportunities?
AI Robo
Absolutely, I`m here to make the best of your knowledge and experience helping you to get the job you have always wanted.
We Lead You to Success

Boost Your Skills

Expertize with Artifficial Intelligence and get hired!

Grow with Career Advisor

Include both personal and career goals in a single plan and guide yourself to the job destination

Early Access to New Career Features

Develop your career with an exclusive feature set as the best step you'll ever make

Register & Benefit now